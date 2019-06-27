Safety reminder after eight kitchen fires in nine days across Bucks

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service are urging people to take extra care in the kitchen after attending eight fires involving cookers, hobs and chip pans throughout the county in the past nine days.

Four of the people involved had to be given oxygen because they were suffering from the effects of breathing in smoke, and one had to be rescued from a first-floor flat.

File photo

The incidents happened in Chesham, Steeple Claydon, Winslow, Aylesbury, High Wycombe and Whelpley Hill plus the Bradwell, Great Holm, Tattenhoe, Fishermead and Fenny Stratford areas of Milton Keynes.

Karen Lock from Bucks Fire and Rescue Service’s community safety team said: “It only takes a moment’s distraction, such as a phone call or a knock at the door, for a fire to start in your kitchen.

"We are urging people to put safety first when they are cooking.

“If a fire does break out, it’s also very important to know what to do so that you can keep yourself safe.

“The key advice is to get out, stay out and call 999.

"Turn off the heat if it is safe to do so, and close doors behind you as you leave.”