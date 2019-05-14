Runners look pretty in pink for Waddesdon's Race for Life

Waddesdon Manor was turned into a sea of pink on Sunday May 12 for the annual race for life in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Organisers estimate this year’s event will raise in the region of £60,000.

Runners at the start of this year's Race for Life at Waddesdon Manor

In total, 947 people took to the start line, and this year men were able to participate for the first time.

Runners of all ages donned pink T-shirts, skirts and other items as they took completed a 5km course around the grounds of the popular tourist attraction.

Before the race, runners were able to take part in an ‘energiser warm-up’ - with arms raised and hips wiggled in preparation for the main event.

The sunshine and blue skies helped to ensure the manor was the perfect setting for the event.

Runners take part in an 'energiser warm-up' ahead of this year's race

A Cancer Research spokesman said: “It was a lovely family day out and we would like to thank everyone who took part.

“Money from entrance fees covers the cost of the event so we rely on money collected through sponsorship to raise funds for the charity.”

Photos by Derek Pelling.

Runners participate in this year's Race for Life at Waddesdon Manor

A runner on the Race for Life course at Waddesdon Manor

It's all smiles as runners complete the Race for Life course

Two runners ring the celebration bell after completing the Race for Life course

Even dogs were able to participate in this year's Race for Life in Waddesdon

Members of the Finch family take part in Race for Life in memory of Sharon Finch

Members of the Finch family ahead of this year's Race for Life at Waddesdon Manor