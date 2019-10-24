RSPCA urges Aylesbury Vale residents to follow pet safety advice this fireworks season

Many animals are afraid of fireworks, and fireworks can be dangerous too.

So with that in mind the RSPCA has issued some top tips to help Aylesbury Vale pet owners make the right choices this fireworks season.

The animal charity says that 45% of dogs show signs of fear when they hear or see fireworks. But by following simple tips and strategies you can ensure that pets remain calm.

How to calm dogs during fireworks

Walk them during daylight hours to avoid times when fireworks are likely to be set off

Close windows and curtains to muffle the sound of fireworks

Put on some music or TV to mask the firework sounds

Create a quiet space where your dog can feel in control

Create some hiding places around your home

Sound Therapy 4 Pets is a therapy pack available to teach your dogs to be less scared of loud noises.

Build a dog safe den

Watch our top tips on keeping your pets safe and happy this fireworks season in our short three minute video. The video even includes how to build a 'Doggy Safe Den' !

Cats

Provide hiding places in your home

Cats can become more stressed if they're outside during fireworks

Microchip your cats in case they're startled and escape outside

Small animals

Partly cover outside cages and pens with blankets so an area is soundproofed and hidden, but allow another area for the animals to look out

Provide bedding small animals can burrow in

Consider bringing them indoors - this will need to be done gradually so plan ahead

Keeping horses safe during fireworks

It's not just animals in the home that can be scared of fireworks - horses can be too.

Check locally to see if there are going to be any firework displays in your area

Where possible - tell the organisers of firework displays that horses are nearby and ask them to set off their fireworks in the opposite direction

For top tips on keeping your horse safe and secure during the firework season - please follow the advice from the British Horse Society