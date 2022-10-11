RSPCA launches plea to rehome rescued cockerels currently on Aylesbury farm

A pair of cockerels that were rescued to a farm in Aylesbury are ready for adoption, according to the RSPCA.

Elvis Peckley and Ben Affpeck are currently residing in Blackberry Farm Animal Centre, Quainton.

The RSPCA team can be contacted at [email protected] by anyone wishing to look after the previously abandoned animals.

Elvis Peckley and Ben Affpeck

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “They came into the care of the RSPCA as the pair were sadly abandoned. They are both cheerful little fellas looking for a home either separately with some hens, or together, if there are plenty of hens as they could fight when there are females around.

"They could also be rehomed as just a pair with no existing hens in the home.

"They need a large space, so ideally access to a secure, open area of grass or a wild area to forage in with some accomodation which they can be securely shut into at night to keep them safe from any predators. They are a sweet pair of cockerels who will thrive in a home.”

Advertisement

The RSPCA is highlighting rescue animals in its care throughout the country as part of its month of action.

Currently, the world-famous charity is running an Adoptober campaign.

In its the latest appeal the RSPCA is shining a light on the farm animals in need of new families.

Currently, over 100 farm animals in RSPCA care are ready to find their permanent homes.

Advertisement

The welfare charity has 14 national rehoming centres across England and Wales, while supporting a network of branches with an additional 45 animal shelters.

Recent figures released by the RSPCA shows rehoming has dropped 8% while animal intake is up 8.4% year-on-year.

RSPCA officials are concerned that the cost of living crisis could lead to a potential animal rescue crisis as more animals come into care, stay in rescue centres for longer, with less people coming forward to adopt.