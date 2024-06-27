RSPCA launches fresh plea to find homes for abandoned rabbits taken to Aylesbury Vale farm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The RSPCA has launched a fresh appeal to the public searching for families willing to adopt rabbits being cared for at an Aylesbury Vale farm.

As part of Rabbit Awareness Week (RAW) (June 24-28), the national welfare charity is hoping to find homes for some of its neglected pets.

Among the animals the RSPCA is hoping to re-home are rabbits at its centre in Quainton. The RSPCA has confirmed that Blackberry Farm has lots of bonded pairs looking for homes.

RAW is designed to help owners and those interested in becoming owners, as the RSPCA says common health problems -such as overgrown teeth which can hinder eating and prove fatal - can often be easily prevented.

Sirius and Maria

It advises people who are interested in adopting to download a digital pack full of advice including tips on how to provide a healthy diet for bunnies.

In recent years the RSPCA has reported a surge in unwanted rabbits being left at its animal centres partly because some owners have not considered the long-term costs of investing in food, vet care and adequate-sized accommodation.

Between 2019 and 2023 the numbers of rabbits rehomed from RSPCA national centres dropped by 25% with many rabbits left waiting for new homes for months and even years.

The RSPCA has provided information on some of the rabbits it is looking to rehome from its Quainton farm:

Luna and Hermione

Sirius arrived in RSPCA care after concerns for his welfare. It is thought he had been injured by another rabbit - but thanks to the staff at the centre he has recovered well and is now looking for a forever home with Maria who he has bonded with.

Sirius can be a bit unsure of people and handling so is looking for a quiet home that can give him the space he needs to settle in. Maria is very tolerant of being handled and takes everything in her stride, she adores her vegetable snacks and will happily live with children of all ages, as long as supervised by parents.

Salt and Peri

Luna and her friend Hermione came into RSPCA care due to concerns for their welfare. They are bonded, so are looking for a home together. They can often be seen relaxing and grooming together.

Both girls are very inquisitive to people and they could live with children of any age as long as interactions are supervised at all times by an adult.

The girls are a little shy and are looking for a family to settle down with and call their forever home. They both love to explore their enclosure and snuggle up with each other for a snooze.

Buttercup and Snowball

As they can be nervous of people and handling. Peri and Salt are looking for a home with children aged six and over who will dedicate time to allow them to get comfortable being stroked.

Snowball came from a multi-animal household where he was kept in very poor conditions. He is now ready to find a home with his bonded bunny Buttercup.