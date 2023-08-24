RSPCA figures show a significant rise in dog cruelty reports across Bucks

New RSPCA figures show the number of incidents of dog cruelty reported has increased by a sizeable margin in Buckinghamshire.

Data from the welfare charity shows a 14 per cent increase in the number of incidents where man’s best friend has been mistreated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2022, there were 518 reports made to the RSPCA in the county, compared with 452 in 2021.

Dog cruelty figures increased significantly in Bucks

Included in the data is reports of attempted killing, poisoning, beating, improper killing, and mutilation. These cases all come under intentional harm, the RSPCA has categorised over 100 incidents under this banner in Bucks in just one year.

Nationally, the number of reports made to the RSPCA about dogs - including intentional harm, neglect and abandonments - in 2022 was 42,690, a 7 per cent increase from 2021.

In summer months cases of cruelty rise and the charity is braced for its busiest time of the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These figures are being widely publicised as part of the RSPCA’s Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, in a bid to raise funds to help its frontline rescue teams.

Stephen Reeves, acting chief inspector for Buckinghamshire, said: “For hundreds of years dogs have been known as man’s best friend - and if you share your home with one, you will know why, as they are such loyal and loving companions.

“But these awful statistics tell a different story. Dogs are the most abused animal in this country and we investigate more complaints about them than any other type of animal.

“Everyone who cares about animals will be sickened to know how many reports we receive about dogs being kicked, beaten, burned or worse. We need the public’s help to Cancel Out Cruelty. Their donations, no matter how small, help keep our frontline officers out on the road rescuing animals and investigating these terrible reports.”

Also, the welfare charity has reported a 22 per cent increase in the number of animals killed in suspicious circumstances, with the national total reaching 891.