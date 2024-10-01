RSPCA centre in Aylesbury Vale near full capacity as charity faces 'rehoming crisis'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The RSPCA has said its centre in Aylesbury Vale as at near full capacity and it is facing a nationwide ‘rehoming crisis’.

Today (1 October), the welfare charity has revealed that there are 80 animals currently at the charity's Blackberry Farm in Quainton.

New figures from the charity show that in 2023, 42% more animals arrived at the RSPCA than were adopted.

Blackberry Farm is one of 14 national rehoming centres the charity has in the UK and the RSPCA has confirmed all 14 are near full capacity.

Athena is one of the dogs at Blackberry Farm in need of a new home

Pets at the centre are waiting to be adopted, or being assessed for adoption - leaving countless dogs, cats and other animals still in emergency boarding waiting for a place at a rehoming centre.

One animal awaiting a new home in Aylesbury Vale is German shepherd crossbreed Athena - who with only three legs is clever and resilient – the charity states.

In response, the charity - which is marking its 200th year - is launching its annual ‘Adoptober’ rehoming campaign; urging animal lovers to adopt a pet from a rescue centre rather than buying from a breeder to help ease the spiralling rehoming crisis.

Last year, the charity has revealed that across its 14 rehoming centres and 135 independently-run branches new homes were found for 28,208 dogs, cats, rabbits and other pets, but 40,118 animals that arrived at the shelters over the same period.

Karen Colman, who leads the RSPCA team finding places for rescued animals, said: “Our rescue centres are jam-packed, and across the board, we’ve been seeing more animals coming to us than we are rehoming.

“We are issuing a rallying cry to anyone in Buckinghamshire considering adding a pet to their family to step in and help by giving a rescue pet a second chance instead of buying from breeders.

“Our rehoming centres have reached crisis point and are full-to-bursting, creating a bottle-neck where we’re having to care for rescued animals at emergency boarding kennels and catteries.

“Last year, across England and Wales, the RSPCA took in over 40,000 dogs, cats and other animals, but only around seven out of 10 of those - 28,208 - were rehomed. This increasing discrepancy between animal intake and rehoming numbers is a worrying trend, and means so many animals are still waiting for a home.”

New data from the charity shows that its centres took in 21% more dogs, 16% more cats and 32% more equines compared to the first six months of 2023. Only rabbits showed a decline, down by 8.36%.

aren added: “We are also still seeing the effect of the pandemic on dogs and an increase in those coming into care with complex behaviour, which is contributing to the pressure for spaces at rehoming centres. This is compounded by the cost of living crisis with fees associated with their pet care beyond the means of some people at the moment.

“The cost of living seems to be a driving factor across the board. Our recent Animal Kindness Index found that eight out of 10 (79%) of pet-owners in the South East felt that the cost of looking after their pet had become slightly or much more expensive, with owners finding the costs of pet food and vet bills higher."