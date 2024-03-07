Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A local care home organised a series of activities to celebrate 12 years of serving the local community.

Staff, residents and guests at Juniper House, in Brackley, commemorated the occasion with a cinema room showing The Sound of Music and Oliver, with popcorn for all from the popcorn machine, and funfair games with hot dogs and candy floss.

There was also royal family reminiscing and 1940s war memorabilia on show and a delicious array of fresh cakes in the coffee shop.

Royal 'visitors' to Juniper House with one of the residents

General manager Seema Thomas said: “It is important to recognise the hard work of our staff here at Juniper House.

“For the past 12 years, we have provided a caring home for our residents as well as the best possible environment for our staff.

“Today not only enables us to celebrate their hard work, but it's also an opportunity to thank the residents, their relatives and friends who have made Juniper House such a loving home.”

Juniper House is a purpose-built nursing and residential care home for older people. It has built up excellent reputations within its local communities.It provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.

The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours.

Juniper House is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers.