Rothschild House Group in Tring supports patients with regular health newsletters

The Patient Participation Group (PPG) of the Rothschild House Group practice is actively supporting local patients by delivering helpful health and social care information through a regular email newsletter.

Rothschild House Group has two sites in Tring and sites in Pitstone, Markyate and Berkhamsted.

In these challenging times for patients and health staff alike, the PPG has taken up the challenge to provide information through its newsletter, which might help patients avoid needing to call their practice.

Whilst recognising that not all patients are able to use online technology or receive email newsletters, the PPG feels that if those who are comfortable with technology reduce the load on surgeries, it will allow those who really need personal help, to gain it more easily and quickly.

Whilst the newsletter is aimed primarily at Rothschild House Group patients, there is much other more general information which would benefit all patients.

The newsletter is available free through an online sign-up process or email [email protected] to receive the sign-up link and a sample edition.

Rothschild House Group has three PPGs covering their three surgery areas: Tring/Pitstone, Berkhamsted and Markyate.

All are run by volunteers who give up their time to help improve patient services.