A new care home right in the heart of Buckingham celebrated the first anniversary of its opening on Friday, April 28.

Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley, who cut the ribbon last April at the opening ceremony of Clarendon House, in Cornwall’s Meadow, revisited for the home’s first birthday celebrations on its rooftop terrace overlooking Buckingham.

Home manager Carolann Hinson made a heartfelt speech in which she thanked the Clarendon team for their hard work and contributions to the home’s success.

A Clarendon House resident enjoys the celebrations with her daughter

Ms Hinson said: “We are so honoured to be able to host so many of our residents, relatives and our friends from the community who have helped us integrate into Buckingham, which is such a unique town with a rich history.

“Clarendon’s first birthday marked a year of continued support and care for the residents which was observed with the overwhelming number of excellent feedbacks received. We also celebrated the nationwide overcoming of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

She added: “We have been fortunate to be at the heart of Buckingham town centre, close to amenities and at the centre of the community.

"This unique positioning further facilitates our proactive approach in engaging the community in various productive ways, for instance through hosting Dementia Action Alliance meetings every other month to raise awareness and provide education about dementia.

Local musician Kimi Lye gave a violin recital

“The Clarendon team is extremely proud of their achievements and looks forward to the second year.”

The speeches were followed by a violin recital and a buffet-style home-cooked lunch.