Ronnie Lane subject of live celebration

When former Small Faces/ Faces bassist Ronnie Lane moved to a farm in rural Shropshire and changed his musical direction he set a chain in motion that would have a ripple effect on musical history.

Subsequent albums by his band Slim Chance set the bar for bands to come, and, while the offerings were never as commercially recognised as The Faces, the effect of The Passing Show - and the true rural idyll it represented, can still be felt today. Slim Chance - and the legacy of Ronnie Lane is the subject of the latest Vinyl on Wednesdays evening on May 8.

And in a diversion from the tradition of the club - the event will feature live music, from Slim Chance band members Steve Simpson and Charlie Hart.

Music journalist Kris Needs, who organises the events with Rick and Judy Pearce, said: “This is a step up from just playing the LPs. This time we’ll be in the larger room with real live musicians who played on the records, actually playing some of the songs as well as sharing memories of Ronnie. It’s going to be a very special occasion, and looks like it might be filmed.”

The night coincides with the release of Just For A Moment 1973-1997, a 6-CD box set and in best-of editions released on May 17 with liner notes written by Kris.