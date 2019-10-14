'Rocking' Ray's memorial gig will be 'standing room only' at Aylesbury pub

A special gig in memory of ‘Rocking’ Ray Smith will be held at The Queen’s Head pub on Saturday.

The event, which has been organised by Ray’s friends will feature music from a host of local acts, including members of Ray’s band Revolver Jimmy Hemmings and Martin Pooley.

'Rocking' Ray Smith

Compered by music journalist Kris Needs, the event will be a celebration of local music hero Ray’s life, and his love of music.

Ray was one of the longest standing members of Aylesbury’s Friars Club, and was well-known on the local music scene.

No stranger to playing music himself, he also came up close with many of his heroes, including members of The Rolling Stones and Beatles John Lennon and Paul McCartney.

The event starts at 7pm and all are welcome.

Organiser Jeanette Bennett, said: “It’s definitely going to be standing room only for this event as the interest to attend is already vast.”

To find out more about the event visit the Facebook page HERE

