After a long 18 months, Rock Choirs in Aylesbury, Buckingham, Bicester, Towcester and Banbury are enjoying the benefits of social singing for the first time since the pandemic began.

During lockdown, Rock Choir had to move all of its rehearsals online, teaching and rehearsing via Zoom and YouTube sessions.

Members also stayed connected by organising online charity events, quizzes and social activities.

Members can learn four new arrangements this autumn term

With most restrictions now lifted, Rock Choirs can now gather for indoor rehearsals and harmonise together for the first time in 18 months.

Liga Milune, who leads the five local Rock Choir groups, said: “It has been such a joyful experience, hearing the Rockies sing together in harmony after such a difficult time apart.

"Our members have been so committed to Rock Choir and their determination to keep singing and to keep those social connections alive during lockdown was inspiring.

"Rock Choir is like a family and to see that family back together and to witness the healing power of singing and socialising in person is very special.

Rock Choirs are meeting in person again

"We would love to welcome anyone who would like to join Rock Choir this term, and invite people of all ages and abilities to come and be a part of this fantastic group of singers.”

Rock Choir is the the biggest contemporary choir in the world, with over 33,000 members in groups across the UK.

Founder and creative director, Caroline Redman Lusher, said: “I am overjoyed that our ‘Rockies’ have been allowed to regroup and sing together inside once again.

"The nation’s mental health is at its worst and the services and support to combat loneliness, depression and anxiety are in huge demand and oversubscribed.

"Allowing choirs to reunite across the whole of the UK will now have a tremendous and positive impact and allow a healing process to begin for those who take part. ”

During the new term, Rock Choir members will be learning four specially arranged new songs, including the uplifting Make Your Own Kind of Music by Paloma Faith.

You can sign up for a free taster session at www.rockchoir.com