Rock against Racism Aylesbury on the hunt for volunteers
Rock Against Racism Aylesbury (RARA) is looking for community involvement in upcoming events and projects.
The non-partisan, non-sectarian, (primarily) self-funded community group needs your help.
A spokesperson from the group provided the following list of volunteers, it is hoping to hear from:
-Committee members, and events & special projects volunteers, all aged 18 and over.
-Aylesbury Vale based artists, bands, musicians, DJ’s, poets, and P.A. companies willing to appear at RARA events fee free (where possible travel expenses will be paid by RARA).
-Aylesbury venues willing to offer RARA free use of their premises.
- Aylesbury Vale-based printers able to offer discounted rates.
RARA would be particularly interested in hearing from members of Aylesbury’s Polish community, willing to translate English written leaflets into Polish.
Anyone interested is advised to contact RARA via email at [email protected], or via telephone on 07517 316 345.