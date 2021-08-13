Rock against Racism Aylesbury on the hunt for volunteers

Rock Against Racism Aylesbury (RARA) is looking for community involvement in upcoming events and projects.

The non-partisan, non-sectarian, (primarily) self-funded community group needs your help.

A spokesperson from the group provided the following list of volunteers, it is hoping to hear from:

RARA logo

-Committee members, and events & special projects volunteers, all aged 18 and over.

-Aylesbury Vale based artists, bands, musicians, DJ’s, poets, and P.A. companies willing to appear at RARA events fee free (where possible travel expenses will be paid by RARA).

-Aylesbury venues willing to offer RARA free use of their premises.

- Aylesbury Vale-based printers able to offer discounted rates.

RARA would be particularly interested in hearing from members of Aylesbury’s Polish community, willing to translate English written leaflets into Polish.