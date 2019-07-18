Robots, cyborgs and Androids descend on Aylesbury at the Bucks County Museum

This summer Bucks County Museum in Aylesbury will be taken over by an invasion of robots, cyborgs and androids as it plays host to the spectacular ROBOT exhibition.

Thousands of enthusiastic audiences have visited ROBOT wherever it appears, experiencing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to connect with their favourite metal characters in all shapes and sizes including a variety from favourite movies and TV series.

Numman the robot

This exciting, family-friendly exhibition showcases awe-inspiring robots, cyborgs and androids in all their guises – from the friendly and helpful to the sinister and not so friendly.

Get up close to the cast of full-size robots from classic sci-fi TV series from the 1950s as well as from major sci-fi blockbusters from the 1970s onwards.

A must-see exhibition that will capture the imaginations of sci-fi fans and visitors of all ages.

There are Robot Craft Activities, too, every Tuesday and Wednesday from 30 July to 28 August.

ROBOT runs from 27 July to 31 August 2019 and is open Monday to Saturday, 10am – 5pm. Adult £3.50, Child £2.50. For more information visit www.buckscountymuseum.org

There are even robot crafts and activities you can enjoy, where you can make and decorate your own robot toy!

This will take place on Tuesdays & Wednesdays from 30 July to 28 August.

Drop in between 10am and 12 noon or 1pm and 3pm. No booking needed. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Cost £3.50 per robot.