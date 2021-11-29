Robinsons of Aylesbury say farewell to chairman who retires after 40 years' service

The chairman of Robinsons of Aylesbury, a long established family firm of removals and storage, is retiring this week after 40 years' service.

John Robinson will be saying goodbye with family, friends and staff member joining him for a farewell drinks party on Thursday, December 2 at the Rabans Lane store.

Not only will this week mark Mr Robinson's retirement but it will also mark the end of an era as the business transfers into new ownership.

John Robinson, who retires this week (30/11) after 40 years' service

Robinsons, which was taken taken over by T Bourne and Son from Rye in September, has held a well respected position in the town for more than a century.

The company commenced trading in Aylesbury in 1909, with Simon Vincent Robinson, opening a small upholstery shop in town. Later, land was purchased in Friarage Road, consisting of a stable block, garden and a paddock. This was the start of the removals and storage side of the business, with removals carried out by horse and cart in the early days.

In 1924 Simon Vincent Robinson moved his shop into new, bigger premises in the High Street, selling furniture, carpets and china.

His son, Jack Robinson, worked in the business all his life. The shop in the High Street was rebuilt to develop a modern furniture retail business, adjacent shops were bought, and transformed into one of the leading china and glass retailers in this area.

Jack Robinson, worked in the business all his life, taking semi-retirement in 1980

Jack Robinson took semi-retirement in 1980 and the High Street retail premises were sold, leaving removals, shipping and storage as the main focus of the company with the business growing to become one of the leading removal companies throughout Aylesbury and Buckinghamshire.

During 1982 John Robinson, the current chairman, joined the company and in 1988 was appointed as managing director.

During 1983/84 new purpose built containerised storage premises were built in Edison Road. Robinsons of Aylesbury have always retained a loyal team of employees who have successfully moved thousands of local homes and businesses over the years.

Robinsons will undergo rebranding as an official Bournes Moves local removals branch.

Robinsons of Aylesbury was founded more than 100 years ago with its original shop in Silver Street

Grandad and Uncle Tom Robinson pictured with an early solid tyre van