In the wake of the latest Roald-Dahl inspired feature length film a famous Bucks museum is planning a day dedicated solely to one of his best known books.

A Matilda-themed day is taking place at Roald Dahl Museum on Saturday 3 December.

Netflix has produced a musical version of the film which will hit UK cinemas on Friday 25 November, one week prior to the museum fun day.

Initially, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical will only be available to see on the big screen, with its debut on Netflix anticipated in the summer of 2023.

Published back in 1988, the tale of a magical young girl, was previously adapted in 1996 in unforgettable fashion by Danny DeVito.

Starting at 11am, the museum in Great Missenden is inviting guests to walk through the museum gates into the Crunchem Hall Primary School playground and try out some school yard games with a Trunchbull twist.

Alisha Weir as Matilda, Sony Pictures/Netflix

Families are encouraged to bring their own cakes for a Bogtrotter Cake Off, don’t worry, the losers will be spared the Chokey, the museum says.

Proceedings will be kicked off with a mass power pose next to Matilda’s statue.

A spokesman for the museum said: “Enjoy Matilda storytelling throughout the day, find the pesky pigtails around the museum, and explore the galleries with our Marvellous Matilda Challenge. Head to the craft room and help fill the creative wall with your child heroes, or try out some optical illusions and tricks in the pop-up Magical Mind-Bending Room.”

Also, the museum gift shop will be filled with Matilda books and goodies, guests can share power pose photos for a chance to see the new film on the big screen.

the statue at Roald Dahl Museum

Prizes will also be available to youngsters who dress as the iconic schoolgirl or one of her friends.

Between 3 December and 31 December, the museum is running a Matilda trail, which takes guests through the woods and on to explore galleries dedicated to the timeless novel.

Guests can try out Trunchbull skittles, hammer-throwing hoopla or Miss Honey’s hopscotch around the Christmas tree in the museum courtyard — or inside in Miss T’s Phys Ed Hall if the weather’s bad.

The museum spokesperson added: “Try out tricks and optical illusions in the pop-up Magical Mind-Bending Room or pull a power pose by Matilda in the courtyard.

“Visitors can also pick up a special Matilda version of our Village Trail to make the pilgrimage to Great Missenden library, which is the very library Roald Dahl imagined Matilda visiting while he was writing the book.”

Among an all-star cast which enacted the upcoming Matilda musical is Emma Thompson taking on the notorious role of Mrs Trunchbull.

Lashana Lynch stars as the beloved Miss Honey, While Stephen Graham will be filling DeVito’s shoes as Mr Wormwood, Mrs Wormwood is Andrea Riseborough.

Diminutive Irish, child actor, Alisha Weir, was chosen to play the title role.

More information on the museum can be found online here, while tickets can be booked ahead of the film’s release later this month.

