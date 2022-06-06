Roald Dahl illustrator and Aylesbury-based ex-footballer headline Queen's Birthday Honours List

The masterful artist has become a Companion of Honour, at any one time there are only 65 recipients of this accolade.

Blake is best-known for his unforgettable drawings for Roald Dahl books, his work has been immortalised at the Roald Dahl Museum in Great Missenden and children's gallery in Aylesbury.

Luther Blissett at Watford vs Leicester City at Vicarage Road last month. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Blake achieved this rare accolade in recognition of his services to illustration, a Cabinet Office spokesman confirmed.

Among the many Bucks-based people recognised by Her Royal Highness was Luther Blissett who resides in Aylesbury.

The pioneering athlete who was among the first black stars to emerge in English football, has been honoured for his charity work.

Jane Brooks BEM

He is now an Officer of the Order of the British Empire.

The 64-year-old was also credited for his work within the game, for creating lasting sporting memories and being a patron.

Anthony Martin the founder of the Anthony V Martin Foundation who lives in Halton has received a CBE.

The foundation focuses on animal welfare providing life-saving veterinary care, food, and sanctuary to creatures in need of emergency help.

Pauline Quirke (Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)

Companies can apply for funding from the foundation if the charities can outline their need for support and how they will assist animals.

A look at the charity's project page shows it has provided support to animals and organisations all across the country.

The Government also describes the Aylesbury Vale man as a philanthropist.

Jane Brooks from Stoke Mandeville received a BEM for her work supporting breast cancer research causes and other services to her local community.

Now retired, Jane was a biomedical scientist for 30 years.

In 2014, Jane began fundraising for Breast Cancer Now following her breast cancer diagnosis.

Jane said: "I am happy and honoured to be awarded this British Empire Medal from the Queen, especially during the year of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“My passion for fundraising on behalf of Breast Cancer Now arose after my own diagnosis and the loss of a dear family member and many friends to breast cancer. I have been further motivated by the diagnoses of other friends in recent years.

“As a scientist I know how crucial fundraising is to research. I’m proud that through my fundraising I have raised awareness of Breast Cancer Now’s work and contributed vital funds that will help the charity continue its work for anyone affected by the disease. Being awarded the British Empire Medal for work I am so passionate about makes it even better.”

A spokesman for Breast Cancer Now said: “Starting her fundraising journey with the charity’s £1,000 Challenge, Jane has become an integral part of community fundraising in the Stoke Mandeville area, raising thousands of pounds for the charity.”

Mikhail Adedayo Olowosale from Aylesbury was given a BEM for his work supporting members of the local community during the pandemic.

Other Bucks residents were included in the honours list whose locations were not revealed for privacy and security reasons.

Polly Anna Scully, who is head of the defence strategy and priorities for the Ministry of Defence has received an OBE.

Dr Claudia Natanson, chair of the UK Cyber Security Council was recognised for her work protecting the nation with an MBE.

Television’s Pauline Quirke was recognised for setting up the Pauline Quirke Academy, which assists young people, as well as her unforgettable work on the small screen in shows such as Birds of a Feather.

Here is the full list of Bucks residents recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List:

DBE

Dr Ann Limb, Milton Keynes.

CBE

Anthony Martin, Halton Polly Scully, Bucks

OBE

Dr Raghib Ali, High Wycombe Wesley Auvache, Milton Keynes Luther Blissett, Aylesbury David Hadfield, Milton Keynes Kevin Leggett, Milton Keynes Alistair McAuley, Marlow Christine Murray, High Wycombe

MBE

Connie Henry, Chesham Odette Mould, Milton Keynes Dr Claudia Natanson, Bucks Pauline Quirke, Bucks Samantha Tatlow, Milton Keynes

BEM

David Bratt, Milton Keynes Jane Brooks, Stoke Mandeville Mary Coker, Penn John Davidge, Chalfont St Giles Lakshmana Kastala, Milton Keynes

Mikhail Adedayo Olowosale, Aylesbury

Mark Rosales, Chesham