Roadworks for Aylesbury Vale drivers to watch out for over the next week
Resurfacing work is scheduled to take place on Calvert Road in Middle Claydon through until Monday December 9, with carriageway resurfacing due to be completed under a road closure between 7am and 7pm.
Footway resurfacing works are due to continue on High Street South in Stewkley through until Friday January 10, with multi-way temporary traffic lights operating between 9.30am and 3.30pm.
Coring investigation works are due to be held in two locations across Aylesbury next week - firstly on Lambourne Avenue and Spur Roads between December 9 and 11, with give and take traffic management in operation from 8am until 6pm.
Work is also due to take place on King Edward Avenue from December 11 to 13, with lane closures and stop and go traffic management in operation between 9am and 3pm.
Coring investigation works are also taking place on Townside in Haddenham from December 11 to 13, with a stop and go traffic management system operating from 8am until 6pm.
Finally, a 24-hour road closure will be in operation on Cholesbury Lane in Buckland from December 9 to 20 to allow drainage improvement works to take place.
The roadworks programme is extremely weather dependent, so some activities are subject to change at short notice.
Building work is also continuing in Aylesbury Town Centre, with the result that parking spaces are limited at both the Exchange Car Park and Waterside North Car Parks.