Road closures in place across Aylesbury as part of iron works

Road closures will be in place across Aylesbury next week as part of ironwork adjustments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Closures and diversions will be in place on six roads throughout the town between 7am and 7pm from Tuesday September 23 to Friday September 26.

The affected roads are Lambourne Avenue, Misbourne Close, Chess Close, Garron Close, Bowmont Drive and Lodden Close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ironwork adjustments are also taking place on two roads across Aylesbury Vale, with closures in operation.

Road closures will be in place on various roads in Aylesbury next week for ironwork adjustments as part of Buckinghamshire Council's strategic highway maintenance programme

Work will take place on Sandholme in Steeple Claydon between 7am and 7pm on September 22 and 23, and on Brook Street in Aston Clinton between 7am and 7pm from September 26 to 30.

Footway reconstruction works are taking place in Aylesbury from September 22 to 26 with give and take in operation between 7am and 7pm on Rowland Way.

Finally, a plane and patch resurfacing scheme is scheduled to take place on Vicarage Lane in Steeple Claydon from September 22 to 26, with a road closure in operation daily between 9am and 3.30pm while these are completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details of the planned works were released by Buckinghamshire Council and are part of the authority’s Strategic Highway Maintenance Programme, which is set to see almost 350 schemes delivered during 2025.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.