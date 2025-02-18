Road closures: Dozens for Buckinghamshire drivers over the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers in and around Buckinghamshire will have 48 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And 14 of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 10 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M25, from 11pm February 16 to 5am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound,, junction 2 to junction 1a lane closure, carriageway closure and diversion route for maintenance works, diversion Via National highways Network.

A number of projects have been authorised, photo from David Davies PA Images

• M40, from 10.15pm February 3 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 9 to junction 8a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A404, from 8pm January 13 to 4am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A404 northbound, lane closure and lane closure slip, Local authority road sweeping and litter picking.

• A404, from 8pm January 13 to 4am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A404 southbound, lane closure and lane closure slips, Local authority road sweeping and litter picking.

• A43, from midday, November 4 2024 to 6am March 22 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Barley Mow roundabout to Oxford road roundabout, carriageway closure due to resurfacing works, diversion route via National Highways and local authority network.

Lots of road improvement work is planned

• A43, from 8pm December 6 2024 to 6am March 29 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Towcester to Brackley, carriageway, layby and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A5, from 8pm January 27 to 6am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling Street Roundabout to A4146, junction - carriageway closures, lane closures, two-way traffic signals and diversion routes due to construction improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.

• A43, from 8pm January 20 to 6am July 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A43 northbound, Brackley to Towcester, carriageway, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A404, from 9.30pm January 8 2025 to 6am January 10 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A404 northbound, Marlow to M40, junction 4, slip road and lane closures for maintenance work.

• A43, from 2pm November 18 2024 to 6am March 2 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Barley Mow Roundabout to Towcester Roundabout, carriageway, slip roads, and lane closure, plus 24/7 contraflow and layby closures for, junction improvements, diversion routes will use National Highways and local authority network.

And a further 38 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M40, from 10pm February 17 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1a, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 10pm February 17 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1a to junction 2, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm February 17 to 5.30am February 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 16 to junction 17, Lane closures, link road closures and carriageway closure for surfacing works, diversion via local authority roads.

• A404, from 10.15pm February 17 to 6am February 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 5, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 10.15pm February 17 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 8a, Lane closures, exit slip road closure and diversion route for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network.

• A43, from 11pm February 17 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 southbound, Brackley Northampton Road Roundabout to Buckingham Road Roundabout, Lane closure for works on behalf of Anglian Water.

• M40, from 9am to 4pm on February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Hard shoulder closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9am to 4pm on February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Hard shoulder closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9am to 4pm on February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Hard shoulder closure for maintenance works.

• A404, from 8pm February 18 to 6am February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 and A404 southbound, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• A404, from 10pm February 18 to 6am February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A404 northbound, Marlow to M40, Lane closure for technology work.

• M40, from 9am to 4pm on February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 8a to junction 9, Hard shoulder closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm February 19 to 6am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 3 to junction 1a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 10.15pm February 19 to 6am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Hard shoulder closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 10.15pm February 19 to 6am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M25, from 10pm February 20 to 5.30am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 17 to junction 16, Lane closures for CCTV P5 surveys.

• M40, from 11pm February 20 to 6am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 3 to junction 2, lane closures for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm February 22 to 5am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 15 to junction 16, Lane closures for inspection works.

• A40, from 11.15pm February 22 to 5.30am February 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, A40 to junction 1a, Lane closures, carriageway closures and diversion route for maintenance works, diversion via national highways network,.

• M40, from 9.30am February 24 to 3.30pm March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Hard shoulder closure for maintenance work.

• M25, from 10pm February 24 to 5.30am February 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 15, Slip and link road closures for surfacing works, diversion via National Highways roads.

• M25, from 10pm February 24 to 5.30am February 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 15 to junction 17, Lane, carriageway and link road closure for joint investigation works diversion via National Highways roads.

• M25, from 11pm February 24 to 6am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1 to junction 1a, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• A404, from 8pm February 25 to 6am February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A404 southbound, Marlow to Bisham, Lane closure for vegetation clearance.

• A404, from 10.15pm February 25 to 6am February 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3 Lane closures, slip road closures and diversion route for maintenance works, diversion via national highways network,.

• M25, from 10pm February 26 to 6am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 16 to M40 southbound, junction 1a, Lane closures, slip road closures and diversion route for maintenance works, diversion via national highways network.

• A404, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A404 northbound, Marlow to Handy Cross, Lane closure for vegetation clearance.

• M25, from 10pm February 27 to 6am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 17 to junction 16, Lane closures for Rickmansworth weather station works.

• M25, from 10pm February 27 to 6am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 16 to junction 17, Lane closures for Rickmansworth weather station works.

• M40, from 10pm February 27 to 6am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• A404, from 10.15pm February 27 to 6am March 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, lane closures, exit slip road closure and diversion route for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

• M40, from 9pm February 28 to 5am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm February 28 to 5am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M4, from 9pm February 28 to 6am March 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 7, slip road and lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A40, from 11.15pm March 1 to 5.30am March 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, A40 to junction 1a, Lane closures, carriageway closures and diversion route for maintenance works, diversion via national highways network.

• M4, from 8pm March 3 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4, junction 7 Interchange, Lane closures for structures inspection.

• M25, from 10pm March 3 to 6am March 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 16 to junction 17, Lane and carriageway closure for surfacing works, diversion via National Highways and Local Authorities roads.

• A404, from 10.15pm March 3 to 6am March 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 A404, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in its schedule.