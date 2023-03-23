Artist's impression of an HS2 train

HS2 Ltd has warned of road closures coming up in Calvert and Wendover as planned works are carried out.

Gawcott Road/Perry Hill in Calvert will be closed 24 hours a day from Monday, April 3, to Sunday, April 30, in order to continue works on the new road alignment.

HS2’s teams will be constructing the new sections of road which will join the existing highway. These will form part of the new Gawcott Road/Perry Hill alignment.

To carry out these works safely and effectively the company says it needs to close a section of Gawcott Road/Perry Hill with signed diversions.

During this closure, there may also be temporary traffic lights installed elsewhere on the local road network for related works such as utility connections.

Bus services will be maintained with temporary changes to local timetables affecting Calvert Green for the duration of the closure. The new bus timetables will be communicated via the passenger transport pages on the Buckinghamshire Council website.

In Wendover, there will be overnight road closures for survey works from April 3 to 7.

HS2 Ltd said: “To help us finalise the detailed designs of the new railway and ensure we can reinstate features after construction has been completed, we are required to survey the area regularly.

“We will be undertaking overnight surveys along a section of London Road, A413 London Road, Wendover Bypass, Nash Lee Road and Nash Lee Lane.

“To carry out these surveys safely and effectively we will introduce an overnight road closure between South Street and the Nash Lee Road/Wendover Bypass roundabout throughout the duration of these works.

“Resident access for Hale Road (west side only), Chapel Lane, Heron Path, Bacombe Lane and Witchell along with emergency access will be maintained throughout.”

Full overnight closures of London Road, A413 London Road, Small Dean roundabout, Wendover Bypass will be in place from Monday, April 3, to Friday, April 7 (8.30pm to 5.30am).

Lane closure and temporary traffic lights will be in place for Nash Lee Road and Nash Lee Lane (8.30pm – 5.30am).

