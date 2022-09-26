Risk of strong winds and heavy rain in Aylesbury Vale as weather takes autumnal turn

This occurs around the same time as the equinox, which this year fell on September 23.

Contrary to popular belief, this isn’t necessarily the same time that the day and night lengths are equal. The equinox is simply when the sun is directly overhead the equator.

Instead, the correct term for equal lengths of day and night is the ‘equilux’. In our location this year, this date falls on September 25, a couple of days after the equinox.

So why is this the case? At the equinox, the time of the sunrise and sunset is determined by when the centre of the sun is visible over the horizon.

This means that you will see some of the sun before the sun has technically risen, and therefore have slightly longer daylight hours than night.

Another factor is light refraction. Due to a combination of the Earth’s atmosphere and the curvature of the Earth itself, we see sunlight even though the sun has completely set.

This adds further seconds or minutes on to the daylight hours.

Over the coming week or so, now we’re past the autumn equinox, the weather will certainly take a more autumnal turn in Aylesbury Vale.