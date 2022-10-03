Risk of blustery showers or longer spells of rain in Aylesbury Vale this week

Temperatures were generally around or just above average through much of September, but it turned colder towards the end of the month.

This was particularly true for overnight temperatures this time last week. On the morning of Wednesday, September 28, temperatures fell widely to around 3C, with some local rural spots seeing temperatures close to 0C.

But once the sun came out, the daytime temperatures managed to recover and reach 14-16C most days last week.

See what the weather has in store this week

Through September, most places were wetter than average, but around the Chilterns it was actually a bit drier than average.

Westerly winds in autumn commonly bring low pressure systems from the Atlantic. This means northern and western parts of the UK see the strongest winds and heaviest rain.

One such low pressure system moved across the UK last Friday, bringing brisk winds and persistent rain.

The rain arrived in Aylesbury Vale around 2pm and continued until around 7pm-8pm with heavy bursts at times.

The total rainfall across Aylesbury Vale was around 9mm-12mm - more than this area has seen for a while.

Places further west have seen much higher rainfall totals, with up to or just over 30mm in parts of north-west Wales, north-west England and western Scotland.

The Aylesbury Vale is quite well protected from these autumnal storms, and this will continue to be true over the next few days.