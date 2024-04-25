Rise in shoplifting crimes recorded in Thames Valley, new figures show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There was a rise in shoplifting offences recorded in Thames Valley last year, new figure show.

Office for National Statistics figures show there were 14,755 shoplifting offences recorded by Thames Valley Police in 2023.

It was up 38 per cent from 10,656 offences in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures for theft and shoplifting have risen across the region. Image: Joe Giddens PA

John Halliday, marketing director for Bira, said the figures ‘paint a troubling picture for independent retailers and businesses across the UK’.

He said: "Retail crime not only inflicts financial losses but also poses a grave threat to the safety and well-being of shop staff and customers."

He added a survey by Bira found 35.5 per cent of shop staff had experienced verbal abuse. Of those physically assaulted, 70 per cent did not report the incidents to the police.

"It's imperative that urgent action is taken to address this concerning trend and ensure the security of both businesses and their employees and customers," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across England and Wales, shoplifting crimes jumped 37 per cent with 430,104 recorded in the year to December 2023 - the highest level in 20 years.

James Lowman, chief executive of the Association of Convenience Stores, said the figures were not surprising.

He added: "Thieves are stealing on a regular basis without fear of apprehension, so it’s essential that every police force in the country takes theft seriously, not least because challenging thieves is one of the biggest triggers for abuse of shopworkers."

The figures likely only represent a fraction of shop theft as the "vast majority" end up not being reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Stripe, from the ONS, said police data in the last year shows "notable" increases in robbery and theft including shoplifting.

In Thames Valley, there were 1,338 robbery offences in 2023, up from 1,118 the year before.

There were also 2,840 theft from the person offences recorded last year, a fall from 3,026 in 2022.

Crime and policing minister Chris Philp insisted the figures show "communities are safer and our plan to cut crime and protect the public is working."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad