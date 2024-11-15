Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New figures have shown a rise in honour-based abuse (HBA) offences across the Thames Valley, despite a fall nationally.

Honour-based abuse is defined as a crime or incident committed to protect or defend the "honour" of a family or community, and can include forced marriage, domestic abuse, sexual violence, and threats to kill.

The figures from the Home Office showed 135 HBA offences were recorded by the force in the year to March, an increase from 120 the year before.

Across England and Wales, 2,755 HBA-related offences were recorded by the police last year, a fall of eight per cent from the year before and the first decrease since records began in 2020.

Home Office figures showed an increase in honour-based offences across the Thames Valley

Of the offences last year, 111 were for female genital mutilation - up from 86 in the previous 12 months.

Forced marriage offences also rose from 173 in 2022-2023 to 201 last year.

A spokesperson for Karma Nirvana, a charity for victims and survivors of the abuse, said: "The 8% decline in police-recorded HBA offences, despite a 13% rise in cases handled by Karma Nirvana's national Honour Based Abuse helpline, raises significant concerns.

"This drop may indicate ongoing challenges in accurately identifying, recording, and reporting HBA within police forces, rather than an actual decrease in HBA incidents."

They said the annual report on the offence "remains limited in scope" as it fails to capture "key details" such as the age of victims forced into marriage.

The Home Office said changes in May 2023 were made to the counting for conduct crimes such as stalking, harassment and coercive and controlling behaviour.

The requirement to record two crimes when one of them was a conduct crime was removed, which has led to a reduction in offences often associated with conduct crimes, such as malicious communications.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "'Honour-based' abuse is a serious form of abuse that nobody should have to experience, which is why we are tackling it through our mission to halve violence against women and girls within a decade.

"The Government will use every tool at its disposal to bring perpetrators to justice and ensure victims receive the support they deserve."