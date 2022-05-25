Right royal celebrations lined up in Buckingham for Jubilee weekend

Visitors to the event, from 11am to 3pm in Bourton Park, can expect around 30 local community organisations, each offering a fun activity, along with food and drink vendors and entertainment.

Pack a blanket and bring a chair and enjoy performances by Winslow Concert Band, Buckingham Ukulele Group and the Brackley Morris Men.

There will also be a bouncy castle and bungee run, a face painter and a doodle artist, or have your picture taken in the giant deckchair.

Picnic on the Pitch

At 1pm the town crier will formally launch the Jubilee celebrations in Buckingham, and entries can be made to the Jubilee Dress through the Ages fancy dress contest at the Buckingham Town Council stall between 11am and 12.30pm.

At 9.45pm the same night, a Platinum Jubilee Beacon will be lit on top of Buckingham Parish Church. Arrive from 9.15pm for refreshments in the church.

On Friday, June 3, Music in the Market returns to Buckingham Market Place for the 21st time, bringing a wide selection of original, local music and favourite covers from 2pm to 10pm.

The line-up includes Buckingham Ukulele Group, Udo Dölz, Crazy Heart, Muz N Jenks, Safari Boots, Mike Weston, Fraser & Toots, Ukesnaile, Brothers Homebrew and 60s Jukebox, while this year’s street food traders include Go Greek and Farm Slice Pizza.

Buckingham Ukulele Group will be playing at Music in the Market and Celebrate Buckingham Day

On Saturday, June 4, Picnic on the Pitch is a completely free event that offers everybody the chance to get together and celebrate the Jubilee at Lace Hill Sports & Community Centre from 11am to 3pm.

There will be a small selection of food traders selling food and treats, including a bar, plus live music from A Big Voice (Maria Scobey) who will be performing popular covers across the decades.

There will also be visits from Spidey and Elsa mascots and a craft tent for little ones.

A Platinum Jubilee Civic Service celebrating Her Majesty will take place at St Peter & St Paul’s Church at 11am on Sunday, June 5, and all are welcome to attend.

Winslow Concert Band will play at Celebrate Buckingham Day

Street parties will also be taking place across the town, with road closures in place.

Chair of the Town Centre and Events Committee, Robin Stuchbury said: “The town council have supported Celebrate Buckingham Day, The Platinum Jubilee Beacon, Music in the Market, Picnic on the Pitch and the Jubilee Civic Service.

"The Town Centre and Events Committee felt it was very important to put on a variety of events as well as support others with their own plans.

“The town council are facilitating Buckingham’s community celebrations of the Queen’s personal achievement of long service to the country, in a typical Buckingham way – friendly, social, and engaging, which is an attribute the community is renowned for.

"Through discussions with the mayor, Margaret Gateley, who will play a large role in supporting the community through the weekend, I know how much everyone is looking forward to celebrating the bank holiday weekend.