Revised bin collections announced in Aylesbury Vale for August Bank Holiday week

Refuse and recycling collections due to take place on Bank Holiday Monday, August 29, will move to Tuesday August 30, and all collections the week commencing Monday August 29, will take place one day later than usual for that week only.

If your usual collection day would be Tuesday August 30, the revised collection day is Wednesday August 31.

Usual collection day Wednesday August 31 – Revised collection day Thursday September 1.

Refuse collection in Aylesbury

Usual collection day Thursday September 1 – Revised collection day Friday September 2.

Usual collection day Friday September 2 – Revised collection day Saturday September 3.

Bucks Council is advising residents to check the revised timetable and make sure they put bins and containers out by 6.30am on the revised collection day. Collections will return to normal from Monday, September 5.

Buckinghamshire’s nine household recycling centres will stay open as usual, but residents are advised to check online before visiting to confirm opening hours and to avoid any queues.

The Recycling Centres will move to their winter opening hours on October 1, operating from 9am to 4pm. Household Recycling Centre information can be found on the Bucks Council website.

For more information, including how to check your bank holiday bin collections, where to find your nearest household recycling centre and useful recycling tips, visit www.buckinghamshire.gov.uk/bank-holiday-bins