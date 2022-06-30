Reuse revolution returns to Buckingham with pop-up shop at Stowe

Visitors could browse stalls of pre-loved items and pick up a bargain at the one-day event run by waste management company FCC Environment and South Bucks Hospice.

The pop-up Reuse Shop was organised to raise funds for South Bucks Hospice at Butterfly House - a day hospice that offers specialist palliative care on an outpatient basis to patients with life-limiting or life-threatening illnesses.

Antiques, furniture, gardening equipment, toys and bikes were among the items for sale – all of which had been donated at one of the nine Bucks Council recycling centres, directly to the reuse shops at Aston Clinton and High Wycombe Recycling Centres, or to the hospice’s charity shops.

The pop-up event at Stowe

A total of 261 items were purchased at the event.

James Reseigh, FCC Environment HRC contract manager said: “Pop-up reuse shops not only raise funds for charity, but they also save energy and help sustain the environment for future generations, reducing greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global climate change.”

Jackie Ward, CEO of South Bucks Hospice at Butterfly House, said: “Well done to the team for hosting yet another super pop-up reuse shop."These events are a fantastic way for us to raise vital funds for the hospice and allow us to continue providing holistic palliative care for Buckinghamshire residents and their families.”

FCC Environment has operated Buckinghamshire’s nine Household Recycling Centres since 2012, and recently been awarded the contract for five more years.