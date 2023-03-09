Returning covers band announced as headliner for Aylesbury's Party in the Park 2023

A 10-piece covers band has been announced as the headliner for 2023’s Live in the Park in Aylesbury.

Aylesbury Town Council has announced the line-up for this year’s event with ‘Who’s Got The Dog? confirmed as the headline act.

Live in the Park takes place on Saturday 26 August, over nine hours of continuous live music will blast out from local bands and artists.

Who's Got The Dog?, photo from Steve Cook

Who’s Got The Dog are a 10-piece party pop covers band who opened the show back in 2019. Their high energy, dual vocal spin on a huge selection of pop, rock, soul and funk classics from every era, are complemented by an impressive brass section.

Band member, Lee Buckingham, said: “We are thrilled to be headlining the event this year. Having played at Live in the Park previously, we know what a fantastic event this is and we’re excited to get Aylesbury up and dancing!”

Other confirmed acts are Kiera Gabriele, A BIG VOICE Live - Maria Scobey, Jack Manders, Mojo Mules, Matt Edwards Band, The Riffs and Cherry Smoke.

Another snap of this year's headliners, photo from Steve Cook

Also appearing on the main stage are, the winners of Live in the Park’s Battle of the Bands competition 2022, Crimson 97, and runners-up, Faces Fall.

Aylesbury Town Council has confirmed that a few spaces remain open, before the line-up will be finalised ahead of the summer bank holiday weekend.

The Battle of the Bands competition returns for a second year in the Entertainment Tent giving a chance for up-and-coming local bands to perform on the main stages at Live in the Park 2024.

Once again the event is free and boasts a Kids Entertainment Area, local food vendors, and market stalls as well as a Community Involvement Area.

Live in The Park 2023

Starting at noon with a DJ set from Bucks Radio, which is a new addition to the family-friendly festival, the live music starts at 12:45pm with the popular “mix-tape”, showcasing emerging local artists on the Bucks Radio Second Stage.