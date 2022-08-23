Return of open air cinema and Chilli Fest headlines Waddesdon Manor's latest line-up
Waddesdon Manor has announced its latest slate of events which includes the return of its open air cinema and Chilli Fest.
Chilli Fest is a annual festival which celebrates the spicy beloved Mexican food.
The Manor says it handpicks its exhibitors to reveal some of the best local artisan producers and independent traders from across the country.
It starts on Friday 2 September and runs until 4 September, live music and children’s activities are also planned.
The following weekend The Luna Cinema returns showcasing three ever-popular musicals and the latest James Bond outing.
From Thursday 8 September to 11 September guests can pick their night to drive up to the big screen.
The choices are: Moulin Rouge!, No Time to Die, West Side Story (2021) and The Rocky Horror Picture Show.
Two special curator-led guided tours have been organised to showcase the Rothschild Treasury.
Visitors can discover more than 300 objects made from rare and precious materials.
Guides will inform customers of the stories behind some of the rare objects.
Waddesdon Manor states many of the items have never been on public display before.
Another tour returns on 19 October, when visitors will be taken around a private Rothschild garden.
Eythrope Walled Garden Tours will run every Wednesday showcasing a four-acre walled garden, glasshouses and an orchard on the site.
Guests will be given a light meal inspired by the produce from Eythrope.
Another garden tour is set up at the famous grounds.
A 45-minute Waddesdon garden walking tour is scheduled every Wednesday and Sunday up until 30 October.
This is subject to the availability of volunteers to assist with the guided walks.
It offers guests the chance to learn more about the seasonal highlights at the garden this autumn.
Also running until 30 October are object handling sessions on Wednesdays and Sundays.
Customers will learn about the history of Waddesdon Manor and handle the luxurious objects contained within its walls.
Also the will learn about how the house is staffed, how the collection is cared for today and abides to Miss Alice’s housekeeping rules.
