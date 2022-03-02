Return date announced for the Aylesbury Soapbox Derby 2022

Aylesbury Town Council has announced the return date for this year's soapbox derby after last year's event fell victim to the pandemic.

On 19 June this year, the soapbox derby returns, once again organisers are daring the Aylesbury community to create their own karts.

Taking place on Father's Day, the homemade gravity-free vehicles will battle it out at Whitehill Park.

A previous entry in the Soapbox Derby, photo from Steve Cook

Competitors get three runs to produce their fastest time on the 95-metre tarmac race course.

An Aylesbury Town Council spokesman said: "This event is a perfect team-building activity and a great hands-on challenge for friends, family or work colleagues. Creative, imaginative and bright designs are encouraged."

Prizes will be awarded to the top three racers in three separate categories: Junior (drivers aged 15 years and under), Senior (drivers aged 16 years and over), and Best-Looking Kart which is voted on by the public on race day.

Other activities will be planned around the races the council confirms, and DJ Dan Blaze is in charge of the music on the day.

A marrrrrevelous previous entry, photo by Steve Cook

The council advises potential competitors have until Friday 29 May to register an interest in participating.

Places are granted on a first come first served basis, so the council says, don't put the brakes on.

There are no costs involved in registering to participate or spectate, the council confirms.

More event information is available on the Aylesbury Town Council website, event organisers can be contacted directly by calling 01296 425678 or emailing [email protected]