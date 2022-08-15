Retired Aylesbury primary school teacher releases first poetry book at 70

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linda Pullman was always a keen writer, but after ending her teaching career took the brave step to compile her first ever book.

She credits a breast cancer diagnosis in 2020 with giving her the motivation to focus her mind and complete a lifelong ambition.

Now, she is releasing Roses in December, a diverse collection of thought-provoking poems.

Linda’s work can be purchased from all major stores and businesses including: Waterstones, WH Smiths, and Amazon.

The poetry book can be downloaded onto Kindles too.

Linda says during her 20 years as a teacher, one of her goals was always to instil in her pupils a love of creative writing and of reading.

As well as her sobering breast cancer diagnosis Linda believes, like many others, the additional time provided by national lockdowns enabled her to finally commit to the daunting task of writing a book’s worth of poetry.

In Linda’s collection is a series of poems describing a person’s search for a connection whether that is with a family or group, or overall society itself.

Other poems take the reader out of reality, into a world of outside of the box thinking, where outlandish solutions are offered for common social issues.

In the collection there are also verses that offer a touch of comedy to lighten the mood from time to time.

Mainly though, Linda’s book is about the connections between people’s minds.

Having ticked penning a poetry book off of her bucket list, Linda is fast at work writing her first novel.

WRITERSWORLD has published the collection, it is available to order from most UK bookstores.

Alternatively readers can track the book down on internet-based book retailers.

When Linda is not writing she enjoys playing the flute, she hopes people will find her first published work, engaging and thought-provoking.