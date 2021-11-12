Retailer coming to Aylesbury launches new pet and toddler proof Christmas tree

A retailer coming to Aylesbury later this month is launching a new toddler and pet proof Christmas tree, this festive season.

Habitat, which will have its own section in the new Sainsbury's megastore which opens in Aylesbury on November 24, has created a half-height parasol tree.

Designers wanted to craft a tree that wouldn't be vulnerable to being clawed down by overeager pets or overly excited youngsters.

Standing at six feet tall, these new trees mean Christmas decorations should be out of the reach of disruptive toddlers.

Habitat advises the extra room under the tree also means there's extra space for more presents.

The retailer says their stock of white half-height trees sold out already, and it's been receiving orders for Christmas goods since August.

Pricing information is available on the Habitat and Argos websites, the trees may be stocked in Aylesbury when the Sainsbury's opens before the end of the month.

Habitat's half-height parasol tree