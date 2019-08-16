Results of Winslow allotment competition announced

The results of Winslow Town Council's annual allotment shields competition have been announced.

The winner in the Best Produce Allotment category was Mr J Cypher, Most Improved Allotment was won by Mrs B Parnell and the Best Kept Allotment category went to Mr and Mrs Cypher.

A spokesman for Winslow Town Council said: "The standard was very high this year and nine other allotment holders received highly commended certificates."

The allotments are located on Buckingham Road on the outskirts of town and currently have a waiting list.