“This could become an even more dangerous junction”

Plans to build up to 360 new homes have been met with fierce opposition from local residents.

Catesby Estates’ proposals for Hollands Farm on Hedsor Road in Bourne End include building a new primary school and link road to neighbouring Jacksons Field, where plans have been submitted for up to 72 homes.

The developer scaled back its blueprints for the site, including reducing the total number of homes from up to 400, as it submitted updated plans to Buckinghamshire Council in June.

Catesby says 48 per cent of the homes will be ‘affordable’, and that the development will create jobs and provide additional green space, including football and other playing fields.

However, dozens of local residents have objected to the proposals in recent weeks, raising concerns that they will increase traffic, have a negative impact on biodiversity and put pressure on local services.

Miss Jennifer Lamb wrote: “Cars already drive too fast over the Millboard Road bridge and cut off the corner into Bridgestone drive so this could become an even more dangerous junction. Millboard Bridge was also not designed for this volume of traffic.”

Mrs Laura Lamond said there would be “increased noise pollution and reduced air quality due to even more congestion” from extra vehicles in the area.

She added that the “significant hedgerow removal” would impact the local ecosystem and said building the new homes would be a “big loss” to dog walkers, children and others who use the development site.

The resident added that the development would mean “more water waste and sewerage”, as well as more concrete and tarmac, “which will cause additional flooding and therefore distress and expense to residents”.