People in Buckingham are invited to help plant a Tiny Forest in one of the town’s parks on Friday, March 17.

Buckingham Town Council and Bucks Council are working with Earthwatch Europe to establish a new Tiny Forest in Bourton Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Tiny Forest is a dense, fast-growing, native woodland made up of 600 trees planted in a tennis court-sized plot.

Tree planting in Heartlands Park last year

Tiny Forests are not only an attractive location for wildlife but also great for people to enjoy, and can provide a range of benefits in the fight against climate change.

Earthwatch planted the UK’s first Tiny Forest in the UK in 2020. Since then the movement has grown to almost 150 forests, bringing together communities, the public sector and businesses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The town council is inviting residents to come along from 10am on Friday, March 17, to help plant the trees that will make up the Tiny Forest.

The event, which will run for about three hours, is free to attend and open to all ages. People are advised to arrive in good time to ensure there is a tree available for them to plant.

Equipment will be provided on the day but people are asked to bring their own gardening gloves if possible and a spade if they have one, plus water and any refreshments they will need whilst planting.

Residents are advised to wear sturdy footwear and suitable clothing that they don't mind getting muddy.

Advertisement

Advertisement