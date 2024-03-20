Residents from tiny Bucks village fill 80 bags with litter in two days
Villagers in Buckinghamshire successfully collected 80 bags of rubbish in just two days.
Residents in Aston Sandford collected metal, plastic items, and other waste dumped on verges by Buckinghamshire roads.
They collected rubbish on Sunday and Monday (17 and 18 March), covering around a 1.5 mile area.
Nick Morgan from the Aston Sandford Parish Council said: “When one considers that the previous litter pick was only done in June last year, it just shows how inconsiderate the road using public is when they throw out this amount of rubbish onto our verges.”