Residents from tiny Bucks village fill 80 bags with litter in two days

They were surprised at how much rubbish was found
By James Lowson
Published 20th Mar 2024, 13:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Villagers in Buckinghamshire successfully collected 80 bags of rubbish in just two days.

Residents in Aston Sandford collected metal, plastic items, and other waste dumped on verges by Buckinghamshire roads.

They collected rubbish on Sunday and Monday (17 and 18 March), covering around a 1.5 mile area.

Most Popular
Some of the bags collectedSome of the bags collected
Some of the bags collected
Read More
Aylesbury man raises thousands in unique way to support boy with fatal muscular ...

Nick Morgan from the Aston Sandford Parish Council said: “When one considers that the previous litter pick was only done in June last year, it just shows how inconsiderate the road using public is when they throw out this amount of rubbish onto our verges.”

Related topics:ResidentsVillagersBuckinghamshire