Residents believe six trees were deliberately cut down in Aylesbury

Six trees fell next to a busy road in Aylesbury on Monday evening (21 February) residents believe they were mowed down deliberately.

At roughly 5:30pm six trees were discovered lying flat next to Elm Farm Road and Wendover Road.

Residents state they could hear voices and then what sounded like a chainsaw at the time.

Bucks Council has confirmed the timbre is not under a Tree Protection Order and it didn't authorise any trees in the vicinity being cut down.

One witness report states that a driver was seen on Elm Farm Road at the time of the alleged sawing, and could have dashcam footage showing the incident.

A clear up job was carried out by Transport for Buckinghamshire (TfB) workers who cleared the blocked footpath and worked late into the night making the surroundings safe.

Councillors Sue Chapple and David Thompson spoke to residents to find out more about the incident.

They also wanted to make neighbours aware of the chainsaw sounds coming from the TfB team, who carried out a late night reclamation job.

Currently the owner of the trees is unknown, but the remaining timbre has been shifted back onto the private land it previously stood on.

One concerned resident said councillors were "mortified" when hearing about this potentially "malicious" act.

Councillor Peter Strachan, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, said: “We have looked into this, but we've been unable to find the reason the trees were felled in this way, which is understandably upsetting to residents and ourselves alike.

"We weren’t aware of any intention to fell these trees and we are really disappointed that this has happened. These trees were not subject to a Tree Preservation Order so unfortunately there is little we can do in terms of follow up or potential prosecution as this happened on land we do not own."