Residents asked for feedback on household recycling centres after a year of change

Buckinghamshire Residents are being asked to give their views on the county's household recycling centres in the annual customer satisfaction survey.

The survey is run each year in October so that Buckinghamshire County Council has an ongoing picture of what is working well, what could be improved, and how residents are using the household recycling centres in Bucks.

Survey staff will be talking to visitors on sites during October. Over 2,500 responses are being sought across the nine sites asking residents questions which include which site they usually use, how often they visit, their familiarity with the permit scheme, and whether they understand the new charging policy for non-household waste.

And for the third year, residents can also complete the survey online.

The online survey is open until Thursday 31 October and can be completed by any Buckinghamshire resident.

You can take the survey here: www.snapsurveys.com/wh/s.asp?k=156958655534.

Once completed, the survey responses will be collated and reviewed to help the Council understand how the recent changes to the service are bedding in, and if there are any ways in which the experience of using the household recycling centres can be improved, whilst keeping the service as cost-effective as possible.

County Council Cabinet Member for Planning & Environment Bill Chapple OBE said "Last April we reluctantly introduced a number of changes to the household recycling centre service, which had to be done in order to make necessary budgetary savings.

"However, we've done everything we can to make sure that these changes don't inconvenience our visitors or affect the high level of customer satisfaction that has been expressed in previous surveys.

"So I'd ask everyone who's used one of our household recycling centres over the past few months to give us their views by completing the survey, either at one of the sites or by going online."

Link to online survey -