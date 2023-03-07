Residents and Rotary in Buckingham raise £1,000 to help earthquake victims

Buckingham Rotary Club has donated £1,000 to help victims of the Turkey/Syria Earthquake Appeal, following a successful fundraising campaign.

Rotarians set up stall in Buckingham marketplace on market day, and did brisk business raising money from sympathetic members of the public.

The total raised was then augmented with personal contributions from Rotary members and and a donation from the club’s charity, making a total donation of £1,000.

Buckingham Rotary president Howard Mordue with fellow Rotarians collecting in Buckingham

Half of the money has gone to Shelterbox and half to Disaster Aid UK. Both charities are running emergency appeals to help those affected by the earthquakes.

Buckingham Rotary president Howard Mordue said: “It was a good morning’s work collecting for the people who have tragically lost their homes, families and livelihoods.

"Rotary is on the ground in Turkey and Syria, working with partners such as Shelterbox and Disaster Aid. We are pleased to have collected nearly £300 in the morning, which Rotary made up to £1,000 from its own funds and members’ donations.”

Shelterbox provides emergency living quarters and kit for people hit by natural disasters. It was on the ground in Turkey within hours of the earthquake to assess the situation. To donate, visit shelterbox.org/turkey-earthquake

Disaster Aid UK responds to disasters with the supply of humanitarian aid to the affected communities. To donate go to disasteraiduk.org/donate