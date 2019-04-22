REPORT: Moles dig themselves out of a hole as they come from behind to win El Quackico

Aylesbury FC came from behind to beat rivals Aylesbury United 3-1 and gain their first win in six Evo-Stik Southern League Division One Central matches at Haywood Way this afternoon (Monday).

n what will be their last league meeting for at least a season, due to FC's enforced relegation at the end of the current campaign (as a result of being unable to meet regulations in relation to the size of their changing rooms) the Moles overturned a one goal deficit to triumph in front of a crowd of 371.

In a match played in warm summer sunshine and on a pitch with long grass, the Ducks took a first half lead through Jake Wood. The Moles levelled just before the break through Harry Scott's strike before two late goals from sub Ken Feyi gave the hosts all three points.

The Moles started on the front foot and created the first opening inside sixty seconds after good play by Scott down the right. After taking on and beating a defender, his shot from a tight angle was parried by United keeper Archie Davis before it rebounded to Ryan Young whose sliced effort was cleared to safety.

The Ducks most potent threat came from set pieces and they created an opening from a free-kick in the 12th minute. The ball was played in from the right and struck towards goal on the half volley by Harry Jones before being parried away by FC keeper Nick Bennion.

A set piece helped the visitors take the lead in the 35th minute as a corner from the right by Jake Bewley was headed in at the back post by Wood to make it 1-0 to United.

In first half stoppage time FC levelled when a through ball from Ty Deacon saw Scott spring the offside trap and run towards the box. As keeper Davis came to meet him, Scott coolly chipped the ball over him and into the net to make it 1-1 at half-time.

The Ducks nearly proved masters of their own downfall ten minutes into the second period when Wood gave the ball the way on the edge of his own area, but Bruno Brito's effort was deflected wide to spare their blushes.

The lively Scott produced a good run into the area on the hour mark and his shot from a narrow angle was parried away by the keeper as the Moles began to increasingly dominate proceedings.

A set piece again nearly proved profitable for the Ducks midway through the second half. Max Hercules effort from just outside the area found the side netting, though some in the ground briefly thought it had hit the back of the net.

With ten minutes remaining, the Moles nearly took the lead from a free-kick but Scott's effort from 25 yards out was parried away by keeper Davis. From the resulting corner which was played deep into the box, sub Ken Feyi rose the highest to head in at the far post from close range and make it 2-1 to the Moles.

The lively Feyi had another chance two minutes later when he received a through ball inside the box. Feyi did well to use his strength and hold off a defender before turning and hitting a low shot across the goal and wide of the post.

The chances of the form book being ripped up increased with five minutes to go as a red card was controversially shown to Ducks defender Chris Crook. Crook slid in to try and win the ball but was late and took the lively Scott out.

It caused a scuffle involving players from both sides and to the surprise of the majority inside Haywood Way, referee Rob Evans went to his top pocket and showed an aghast Crook a straight red.

Victory was sealed with a minute to go when Feyi netted his second of the game. The move started with good play from Ty Deacon who squared the ball to Feyi who was denied by Davis. The Ducks were unable to get the ball away before the ball was chipped in to Feyi who buried it from close range to make it 3-1 to the Moles.

Speaking after the match Ducks manager Ben Williams was angry with his side's performance particularly in the second half.

Williams said: "We played well in the first half and should have scored more goals. We switched off at the end of the half and conceded an unnecessary goal. In the second period we got outfought and outrun.

"Our second half performance was unacceptable and very disappointing. It was not a lack of quality but there was a lack of effort. We had a tough game at the weekend but there can be no excuse for the way we played.

"Our target for our final game is to do better than we did in the second half today - if we do not improve we could be embarrassed. I can't wait for this season to end; overall it has been a learning curve with some new teams.

"Our main failure this season has been making the same mistakes at the same times in a number of games and it costs us. Next year our target will be to stay in this league - we will be trying to put out a competitive XI and finish as high as we can."

FC boss Paul Bonham was more positive and delighted with his side's performance.

Bonham said: "I am very pleased with the result of today's game. There is a lot of pressure on us at the moment - we have set targets not to finish bottom and although it is nice to win the derby the bigger target is to try and avoid the wooden spoon.

"The goal before the break was against the run of play - United bossed the first half so to score just before the break allowed us to go into the second half with a different mindset.

"Ken Feyi was fantastic today - he has been associated with the club for a number of years and he made the difference when he came on. He was strong, skilful and quick and deserved his brace of goals.

"Today was a massive day for the club - the result was great but we really wanted a performance - all the players put a shift in and deserved the three points."

"Looking forward, there is a plenty of positivity around the club. A lot of people are doing great work behind the scenes - our focus is still on this season - we have one more league game and then a cup final to look forward to."

Aylesbury United: Archie Davis, Chris Crook, Jake Bewley, Jack Wood, Callum Mapley, Sonny French, Max Hercules, Greg Williams, Aaron Berry, Tre Mitford, Harry Jones.

Subs not used: Collins Takaitai, Connor Hearn, Maciej Tais, Jacob Hutchinson, Jack Hepwood.

Booked: Williams 57.

Sent off: Crook 85.

Goal: Wood 35.

Aylesbury FC: Nick Bennion, Sam Odusoga, Derek Feyi, Jordan Gilbert, Ben Stevens, Craig Carby, Ryan Young, Alfie Touceda, Ty Deacon (Brian Haule 90), Harry Scott (Lewis Merriam 90), Bruno Brito (Ken Feyi 63).

Subs not used: Archie Clarke, Jordan Jenkins.

Goals: Scott 45+1, Feyi 80, 89.

Referee: Rob Evans.

Attendance: 379.