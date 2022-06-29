Replacement announced for Strictly Keep Dancing tour coming to Aylesbury

Cameron Lombard who was recently announced as one of the professional dancers appearing on the 20th season of Strictly Come Dancing this autumn, has joined the popular show’s live tour.

He will be taking the place of Gorka Marquez who withdrew with an undisclosed injury.

Cameron Lombard, Jowita Pryzstal, Max George, Maisie Smith, Rhys Stephenson, Nancy Xu and Neil Jones, photo by Trevor Leighton

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre is one of the chosen venues for the latest Keep Dancing UK tour.

On Thursday 21 July an audience in Aylesbury will be treated to a peak behind the glitterball into the wonderful world of Strictly.

Celebrities who have previously appeared on the flagship show have been announced for the upcoming tour alongside their professional teachers.

Cameron Lombard, photo by Trevor Leighton

Cameron said: “It’s a real thrill for me to be joining this new Strictly tour. ‘Keep Dancing is all about giving the audiences a sneak peek at what goes on behind the scenes at the TV show - I know they are going to love it.

"We will all miss Gorka on the road with us. I’m sending him my very best for a speedy recovery.”

Joining Cameron on this touring show is Strictly 2020 finalist and former EastEnders star Maisie Smith, together with Strictly 2021 semi-finalist and CBBC Presenter Rhys Stephenson.

Neil Jones, Jowita Przystal and Nancy Xu, are among the professional dancers showcasing their talents to live audiences.

Gorka said: “I’m very disappointed not to be able to join the tour, but I must follow medical advice and rest and recuperate.

"I’ll be cheering everyone on from home. Audiences are in for a real treat.”

The Wanted’s Max George is performing live across the tour, he previously competed on the 2020 season.

Director, Trent Whiddon said: “We are very sad that Gorka has had to withdraw but know we’ll be in safe hands with Cameron joining the cast.

"We’ve just started rehearsals and the show is going to be spectacular.