Renowned lyricist Sir Tim Rice to give talk in Buckingham

Hear about what it’s like working with Elton John and Freddie Mercury, when the renowned lyricist Sir Tim Rice comes to give a talk in Buckingham.

Sir Tim will be speaking, as part of the University of Buckingham vice-chancellor James Tooley’s lecture series.

The talk is on Wednesday, March 30, at 7pm at the Vinson Centre, in Hunter Street.

Sir Tim Rice

Tim Rice has worked in music, theatre and films since 1965, when he met Andrew Lloyd Webber, a fellow struggling songwriter.

Rather than pursue Tim’s ambitions to write rock or pop songs, they turned their attention to Andrew’s obsession, musical theatre.

Their first collaboration, The Likes Of Us, was based on the life of the Victorian philanthropist Dr Thomas Barnardo.

Their next three works together were much more successful – Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar and Evita.

Tim has since worked with other distinguished popular composers such as Elton John (The Lion King, Aida), Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson (Chess), and Stuart Brayson (From Here To Eternity).

He also written with Freddie Mercury, Burt Bacharach and Rick Wakeman, among others.

He is currently doing weekly podcasts chats entitled Get Onto My Cloud, where he reminisces about his years in music, theatre and film – playing hits and flops, out-takes and number ones.

Sir Tim was appointed president of the London Library in 2017, and he is a life vice-president of the schools/cricket charity Chance to Shine.

Prof Tooley said: “Sir Tim has so many interesting anecdotes, this will be a very entertaining talk.”