Rennie Grove Hospice Care want You to 'Light up a Life' to remember lost loved ones this Christmas

The loss of a loved one can be particularly poignant in the days and weeks before Christmas and the New Year.

So Rennie Grove Hospice Care’s Light Up a Life services during November and December are an uplifting way to come together with your friends and family to remember someone special.

Lisa Makey, Head of Family Support at Rennie Grove said: “Please join us at one of our Light up a Life services. They are open to everyone, not just those touched by hospice care. At each of our services you can sponsor a light to shine in memory of your loved one. Everyone who sponsors a light will receive a beautiful card that includes a silver “in loving memory” star that you can hang on your own Christmas tree.

"Everyone making a Light up a Life general donation will receive a card too.

“We have seven services in a range of locations across Bucks and Herts. Each event is slightly different but most include traditional carols and readings and are a good way to join others to reflect and remember and to light a candle to those whose memory you treasure.”

Rennie Grove’s Light up a Life Services in Bucks are taking place at:

 Flackwell Heath Sunday 17 November, 6:30pm, Christ Church.

 Princes Risborough Sunday 24 November, 4pm, Duke Street Gardens (near Tesco). The Princes Risborough service is organised on behalf of the local community by the Rotary

Club of Princes Risborough. All dedications made on Rotary dedication forms will appear on the dedication boards displayed close to the Tree of Light. Dedications made direct to

Rennie Grove Hospice Care can be included by contacting David Griggs on 01844 345554. Please note that this is an outdoor event.

 Prestwood Thursday 28 November, 7:30pm, Prestwood Village Hall.

 Beaconsfield Sunday 1 December, 4pm, St Mary’s and All Saints Church.

 High Wycombe Sunday 8 December, 3:15pm, Union Baptist Church.

Please visit renniegrove.org/lual for full details of each service along with information on how to dedicate and light and make a donation.