HM The Queen celebrated 25 years on the throne in 1977.

To mark the occasion, street parties and gatherings took place across Aylesbury - we look back at how the area celebrated in the latest of our nostalgic picture galleries.

A street party in Aylesbury celebrated the Queen's Silver Jubilee other Buy a Photo

A street party to celebrate the Queen's silver jubilee outside The Bell Inn other Buy a Photo

A street party in Aylesbury celebrates The Queen's silver jubilee other Buy a Photo

A street party in Aylesbury celebrated HM The Queen's silver jubilee other Buy a Photo

View more