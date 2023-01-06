Remembered: The day Gianluca Vialli and Ray Wilkins lit up Aylesbury with their charm as Italian legend dies aged 58
Gianluca Vialli’s first game in charge of the Hornets came against Aylesbury United
Former Italy international and Chelsea manager Gianluca Vialli has sadly died today (6 January) aged 58.
Chelsea’s ex-player manager will be fondly remembered in Aylesbury after he and assistant coach, Ray Wilkins, lit up Aylesbury United’s old Buckingham Road ground one summer day back in 2001.
Vialli, who died after a five-year battle with pancreatic cancer, led his Watford team against Aylesbury United in a pre-season friendly.
The match, on 14 July, 2001, saw Vialli’s Hornets secure a narrow 2-1 victory over the Ducks as they prepared for their upcoming campaign in Division One.
Vialli and Wilkins, who passed away in 2018, charmed fans who flocked to the game with the former Juventus and Sampdoria striker donning a fetching cream Italian suit.
Vialli was in charge of Chelsea when they claimed the FA Cup in 2000, one of three trophies he won in charge of the Blues.
Before his four years coaching in England, Vialli had enjoyed a decorated playing career in Italy.
He represented his country as a full international on 69 occasions scoring 16 times for the Azzurri.
During his glittering playing career at club level he won 12 major championships, one of which was the biggest prize of them all, when Vialli was part of a Champions League winning Juventus side.
His death was announced this morning by Italian Football Federation president Gabriele Gravina, who said: "Gianluca was a splendid person and he leaves a void that cannot be filled.
"I hoped until the end that he would be able to perform another miracle. Yet I am comforted by the certainty that what he did for Italian football and the blue shirt will never be forgotten."
He will not be forgotten in Aylesbury either and anyone in attendance that day, seeing him smiling, laughing and joking in the dugout and with fans at Buckingham Road got a sense of what a fantastic man and gentleman he was.
Bucks Herald editor Damien Lucas was in attendance that day and remembers Vialli living up to his reputation and then some.
He said: "He was not only friendly and welcoming but he had a great way with people. He could easily have jumped straight back on the coach after the game. But instead he stuck around signing autographs, posing for pictures, having chats with people from the club and gave the local paper the time of day for a few quotes too.
"He just absolutely oozed class and charm and took a light-hearted ribbing over his suit wonderfully well. I remember one fan jokingly shouting down to him that he ‘looked like the man from Del Monte’. He laughed and said ‘I’m from Italy actually!’ before telling the supporter he could have his suit in some good-natured banter.
"A lovely man and one who fully lived up to his reputation as one of the gentlemen of football – as did Ray Wilkins on that memorable day too.”