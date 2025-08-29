Relief for Aylesbury motorists as no town closures included in council's full roadworks list

Lots of road improvement work is planned

No Aylesbury road improvement projects have been included in the council’s full list of roadworks for the coming week.

Each week the authority releases the full list of works it is carrying out on roads and paths as part of its long-term improvement scheme.

Perhaps ahead of traffic picking up ahead of the new school year, there are no projects in Aylesbury this week.

The council’s full list does not include works overseen by utility companies and some projects are subject to change at short notice.

Here is the council’s full list for the week starting 1 September:

Conventional

-Wycombe Road, Saunderton (Tuesday 26 August to Thursday 4 September) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 8pm to 6am.

-A41 Bicester Road, Ludgershall (Thursday 4 September to Monday 15 September) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7pm to 6am.

Drainage

-Worminghall Road, Oakley (Monday 1 September to Friday 19 September) Installation of additional drainage and flood mitigation using a lane closure with 2/3-way traffic lights in operation between 9:30am to 3:30pm.

Micro-Surfacing Headline Treatment Works

The headline treatment for this programme will commence on the dates below and will be followed by sweeping to clear the loose stones after one week. Ironwork adjustments and road markings will be carried out two weeks after the surface treatment.

-Tower Street, High Wycombe (Sunday 31 August to Monday 1 September) The headline treatment works using a road closure & diversion in operation between 7am to 7pm.

-School Road, Tylers Green (Monday 1 September) The headline treatment works using a road closure & diversion in operation between 7am to 7pm.

-Syke Ings, Iver (Monday 1 September to Tuesday 2 September) The headline treatment works using a road closure & diversion in operation between 7am to 7pm.

-Valentine Way, Stylecroft & The Brow, Chalfont St Giles (Tuesday 2 September to Wednesday 3 September) The headline treatment works using a road closure & diversion in operation between 7am to 7pm.

-Syke Cluan, Iver (Tuesday 2 September to Wednesday 3 September) The headline treatment works using a road closure & diversion in operation between 7am to 7pm.

-Gibson Road, High Wycombe (Thursday 4 September to Friday 5 September) The headline treatment works using a road closure & diversion in operation between 7am to 7pm.

Surface Dressing Headline Treatment Works

The headline treatment for this programme will commence on the dates below and will be followed by various days of sweeping to clear the loose stones and then a further road closure will be required to re-install the road markings and studs. These works will take place over a 2-3 week period depending on the collection of loose stone.

Please see the current works that are in progress for next week:

-Kiln Lane & Widmoor, Hedsor (Monday 1 September) Carriageway surface dressing works revisit using a road closure in operation between 7am to 7pm.

-Stratford Road/Main Street, Nash (Monday 1 September) Carriageway surface dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7am to 7pm.

-Marlow Common Road, Marlow Common (Monday 1 September) Carriageway surface dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7am to 7pm.

-Taplow Common Road, Burnham (Tuesday 2 September) Carriageway surface dressing works revisit using a road closure in operation between 7am to 7pm.

-Two Dells Lane, Ashley Green (Tuesday 2 September) Carriageway surface dressing works revisit using a road closure in operation between 7am to 7pm.

-Dudley Lane, Southend (Tuesday 2 September) Carriageway surface dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7am to 7pm.

-Surface Dressing Road Marking & Stud Works (Phase 2)

North Orbital Road, Denham (Monday 1 September to Wednesday 3 September) Carriageway surface dressing works phase 2 Road Marking & Studs using a road closure in operation between 8pm to 6am.

Plane and Patch Resurfacing Schemes

-Blucher Street, Chesham (Monday 1 to Thursday 4 September) Plane and patch resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between the hours of 8pm to 6am.

-Fieldhouse Lane, Marlow (Wednesday 3 to Saturday 6 September) Plane and patch resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between the hours of 8pm to 6am

Developer Funded Works

-Churchway & Aylesbury Road, Haddenham - Phase 1 (18 August – 12 September) Phase 2 Highway improvements to the Churchway/Aylesbury Road junction utilising 24/7 multi-way traffic signals that will be manually controlled at peaks times.