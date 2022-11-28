Residents of Buckingham were visited by a pair of reindeer, a giant snowman, and Santa for the town’s annual Christmas light switch-on.

Two reindeer, called Micha and Boris, were special guests at Saturday’s (26 November) free extra extravaganza.

Micha and Boris were transported down to Buckingham from Luxlyk Reindeer in nearby Northamptonshire.

This year's Christmas tree

Interested children were told more about the festive creatures by their handlers who were overlooking proceedings.

People were able to learn more about the deers’ diets and habits.

Santa made an early trip into Buckingham in his van.

A giant Olaf, of Frozen fame was also available for photo opportunities.

The Buckingham Mayor Margaret Gateley and this year's Christmas card competition winners

Town crier Russell Cross opened the event at 6pm, it will be one of his last appearances in the role, as he is set to step down in the new year.

Two hours later the lights were turned on by Mayor of Buckingham, Councillor Margaret Gateley, as well as winners of the Christmas card contest, Harry Caswell and Daisy Beckett.

The Mayor’s chaplain, Reverend Tim Edworthy, also spoke at the ceremony.

Micha and Boris

Great Horwood Silver Band started the event with traditional Christmas carols.

Local musicians played festive songs throughout the night at the stage which was set up next to this year’s Christmas tree which was donated to Buckingham by Bucks Council.

George Grenville Academy School Choir sang classic songs from Away in a Manger to the Calypso Carol, before Buckingham Voices closed the night.

Guests also completed Buckingham Town Council’s festive shopping trail, which remains open to the public.

Olaf the snowman

Interested explorers can find out more information on the trail on the Discover Buckingham website or by visiting the Old Gaol.

Twelve participating shops contain hidden gifts, one winner will receive a £100 voucher.

Christmas Market stalls were put on by participating groups and businesses, including offerings from Good Times Café, Kerrie’s Bakes, LW Creations and FROGGS.

Councillor Robin Stuchbury said: “I’d like to thank all the organisations who took part in the Christmas light switch on and the town council staff who supported the event on the evening. My personal highlight was the visit of the two charming and friendly reindeer.”