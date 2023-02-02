Register your children now to audition for magical charity musical on stage in Aylesbury

Following on from the outstanding success of Nativity! The Musical last year, Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity will be taking to the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre stage again this summer, with a special production of The Wiz, a musical take on the classic 1900 children's novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Parents can now register their children to take part in open auditions, which will take place on Thursday and Friday, March 23 and 24 in the Waterside’s Norman Bragg Studio. Those aged 16 and over should register for the 16+ auditions which will be held on Saturday, April 1.

Registration is currently open until Monday, March 13. But as last year registrations closed early due to unprecedented demand, the charity is encouraging parents to act fast so their kids don’t miss out on an audition place.

The Wiz will be performed on the main stage at the Waterside

The charity is asking people to donate a minimum of £5 to Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity for every audition. Anyone wishing to register for an audition who is unable to donate is asked to get in touch by email.

Amy Dunstall, community fundraiser for the hospice charity, said: “We have been inundated with phone calls and messages asking when we will be returning and I’m thrilled to say we are officially back, and The Wiz is set to be even bigger and better.

"We have roles for children from six to 26 – all we ask for is enthusiasm, commitment, and a love of theatre. So please do take this opportunity to be part of a fantastic show while raising vital funds for local hospice care.”

Aimed at bringing local communities together while raising money for local hospice care services, The Wiz will see over 200 eager youngsters spend two weeks rehearsing with experienced theatre professionals, culminating in a performance on the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre’s main stage in August.